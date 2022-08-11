By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 23:17

J&J to discontinue talc-based Johnson’s baby powder globally in 2023. Image: Muhamad Norairin Ngateni/Shutterstock.com

JOHNSON & Johnson are set to discontinue its talc-based Johnson’s baby powder globally in 2023, according to the company on Thursday, August 11.

The company made the announcement to switch away from its talc-based Johnson’s baby powder due to allegations that the J&J product contains asbestos and causes cancer.

“As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio,” the company wrote.

“As a result of this transition, talc-based JOHNSON’S® Baby Powder will be discontinued globally in 2023.”

It continued: “We continuously evaluate and optimize our portfolio to best position the business for long-term growth. This transition will help simplify our product offerings, deliver sustainable innovation, and meet the needs of our consumers, customers and evolving global trends.

“Cornstarch-based JOHNSON’S® Baby Powder is already sold in countries around the world. JOHNSON’S® is a flagship global brand of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health and we remain fully committed to ensuring JOHNSON’S® products are loved by parents and families for years to come.”

“Our position on the safety of our cosmetic talc remains unchanged. We stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based JOHNSON’S® Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer,” it concluded.

J&J’s decision to stop selling Johnson’s Baby Powder globally comes after it stopped selling the product throughout Canada and the US in 2020.

The company received hundreds of lawsuits in which customers complained that ‘long-term use of its product was causing serious health issues’, which was reportedly due to the talcum powder being contaminated by asbestos fibres.

