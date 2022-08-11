By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 18:07

WATCH: Kangaroo attempts to storm Russian Embassy in Australia. Image: J.A. Dunbar/Shutterstock.com

A VIDEO circulating online on Thursday, August 11 showing a kangaroo apparently trying to break into the Russian Embassy in Australia has had social media users in stitches.

The unverified video of the kangaroo trying to force its way through the gates of the Russian Embassy in Australia has led to some hilarious comments.

Twitter user Bakhti Nishanov wrote: “Apparently a kangaroo attacked the gates of the Russian embassy in Australia. I guess now we know where kangaroos stand on the war.”

Apparently a kangaroo attacked the gates of the Russian embassy in Australia. I guess now we know where kangaroos stand on the war. pic.twitter.com/f6b0s03itf — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) August 11, 2022

One person wrote: “You’ve got it wrong. Kangaroo was trying to defect. Drunk Russian embassy staff didn’t let it in.”

You've got it wrong. Kangaroo was trying to defect. Drunk Russian embassy staff didn't let it in. — Chaim Gordon (@ChaimGordon) August 11, 2022

While another person said: “Thank god. My heart couldn’t take a pro-war kangaroo.”

Thank god. My heart couldn’t take a pro-war kangaroo https://t.co/7bIEPIKMid — Varia Bortsova 💙💛 (@variainayurt) August 11, 2022

Another person wrote: “Shocking! Horrific attack on #Russian Embassy in Australia. Skippy, what have you become? Aussie Ambo to Russia surely summoned to Smolenskaya over this!”

Shocking! Horrific attack on #Russian Embassy in Australia. Skippy, what have you become? Aussie Ambo to Russia surely summoned to Smolenskaya over this!#Australia #Kangaroo 😆🦘 pic.twitter.com/HR0lgke9CO — Alan Moore (@DangerKidsBooks) August 11, 2022

This isn’t the first time a Russian Embassy has come under ‘attack’.

On Wednesday, April 6, a flaming car crashed into the Russian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania.

Videos shared on social media at the time showed the moments a car covered in flames rammed into the gates outside the embassy as police stood by unable to prevent the incident.

Prior to that on March 7, a man was arrested by Gardai in Dublin after he reversed his lorry through the gates of the Russian embassy on Orwell Road.

At around 1.30 pm, the man smashed through the gates before coming to a standstill at the entrance to the building – as a crowd of onlookers cheered him on.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.