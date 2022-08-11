La Rosaleda pumping station reopens, supplying water to Axarquia and Malaga

By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 21:40

Image of the reopening of La Rosaleda pumping station. Credit: [email protected]

Refurbishment and improvement work on the La Rosaleda pumping station has been completed, which means Axarquia and Malaga regain a water supply.

As reported today, Thursday, August 11, by Malaga City Council, refurbishment and improvement work on the La Rosaleda pumping system has been completed by the Junta de Andalucia. The plant was reopened today, which is excellent news as the facility allows water to be pumped to the Axarquia region, as well as Malaga city itself.

El alcalde, @pacodelatorrep, junto a la consejera de @AgriculturAnd, @CarmenCrespoPP, y la consejera de @HaciendAND, @CarolinaEspanaR, ha asistido hoy a la puesta en marcha de las obras de acondicionamiento y mejora de la estación de impulsión 'Bombeo de La Rosaleda' pic.twitter.com/qiOBIl9pu9 — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 11, 2022

With La Viñuela reservoir in an unprecedented state of drought, this completion is perfect timing. The reservoir currently holds around 13 per cent of its capacity, an incredible 53 per cent less than this time last year.

Carmen Crespo, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, assured that: “We are facing a key and priority action that will double the amount of water sent from 200 to 400 litres per second from the El Atabal Potable Water Treatment Station (ETAP) to the El Trapiche Drinking Water Treatment Plant in Velez Malaga”.

La Rosaleda pumping station is capable of generating: “A volume of 18 cubic hectometres of water to a region that urgently needs it. Six of these will be used for consumption by the population and the remaining 12 for irrigators through the reclaimed water that is providing the tertiaries of the WWTPs of Torrox, Rincon de La Victoria, and Velez Malaga”, explained the Minister.

Today’s completed work joins those of the first section of the Autovia del Agua that the Junta de Andalucia launched in April. In the short and medium term, according to Crespo: “The tertiary workers of Peñon del Cuervo will be added when the works are finished. With this, 19 cubic hectometres of reclaimed water will be available as an additional water source”.

Ms Crespo pointed out that an investment of €304 million is being invested by the province, which has become “the epicentre of the water policy of the Andalucian executive”. Malaga will also have an investment of €74.2 million from the second Drought and Desalination Decree. This will be allocated to ten different works, among which is included the conduit for the connection of the Rincon de la Victoria with the Guaro plan.

The demand for a concession of 25 cubic hectometers of desalinated water has already been published in BOJA, so that all companies that wish to do so can apply. Likewise, Crespo insisted that it is important to “combine purification, transfers, reclaimed water, and desalination”, and not disregard any water source for Andalucia.

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga, was also present at the start-up of the La Rosaleda pumping station. He assured that the capital has a fundamental role in “facilitating the movement of water within the province”, and that these works are also “an example of what can be done between provinces and regions, because water is a scarce resource”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

