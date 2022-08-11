By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 16:19

Morocco sack coach Vahid Halilhodzic months before Qatar World Cup. Image: mooinblack/Shutterstock.com

MOROCCO have sensationally sacked coach Vahid Halilhodzic just three months before the World Cup in Qatar.

Vahid Halilhodzic has been sacked as Morocco’s coach despite the Qatar World Cup kicking off in just over 100 days.

“Given the differences and divergent visions between the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and national coach Vahid Halilhodzic on the best way to prepare the national football team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the two parties decided to separate by mutual consent,” the Moroccan Football Federation said on Thursday, August 11.

“In this regard, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation extends its heartfelt thanks to the coach, Mr Vahid Halilhodzic, during the period in which he supervised the leadership of the national team, foremost of which was qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with a promising young team full of great future ambitions.”

They added: “For his part, Mr Vahid Halilhodzic wished Good luck to the national elite, and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation assures that it will provide all the means and capabilities to prepare the national team well on the horizon for its participation in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.”

This is not the first time Halilhodzic has been sacked months prior to a major competition with a national side.

He was fired by Ivory Coast four months before the 2010 World Cup and then in 2018, he was released as head coach of Japan just two months prior to the competition in Russia.

For the third time in his coaching career, Bosnian Vahid Halilhodžić has been fired just before the FIFA World Cup after qualifying for it. 2010: 🇨🇮 Côte d’Ivoire

2018: 🇯🇵 Japan

2022: 🇲🇦 Morocco pic.twitter.com/rYrFffoM6w — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) August 11, 2022

