Princess Cristina reunites with husband Iñaki Urdangarin in France’s Bidart

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 15:30

Princess Cristina reunites with husband Iñaki Urdangarin in France. Image: zixia/Shutterstock.com

PRINCESS Cristina reunited with her husband Iñaki Urdangarin in Bidart, France, where the two enjoyed a couple of days together enjoying the beach alongside three of their four children.

Despite separating back in January, Princess Cristina and former partner Iñaki Urdangarin appeared to have put aside some of the tension from their high-profile split in order to enjoy a vacation in France’s Bidart with their children.

Iñaki Urdangarin and Spain’s Princess Cristina met in Bidart, located in the traditional Basque province of Labourd, alongside their children Pablo, Miguel and Irene who were already in the town spending the holidays with their father, the former Duke of Palma.

Although missing Juan, their eldest son, the couple’s other children were excited when their mother joined them in France.

As reported in Hola magazine on Wednesday, August 4, when Princess Cristina, 57, spotted the children practising water sports with their father, she was greeted by Miguel and Pablo who both ran up and kissed her.

The magazine wrote about their August 4 meeting: “Cristina met her husband and their children on the Bidart promenade.

“Pablo and Miguel were surfing and as soon as they saw her, they came out of the water with their boards to kiss her.”

As mentioned, Princess Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin announced their split on January 24, days after the disgraced brother-in-law of King Felipe was spotted with another woman, Ainhoa ​​Armentia.

A joint statement at the time read: “By mutual agreement, we have decided to cease our marital relationship. Our commitment to our children remains intact.

“Given that this is a private decision, we ask for the utmost respect from all those around us.”

