Ramshackle: A slice of the Caribbean in Mallorca

By Euro Weekly News Media • 11 August 2022 • 7:17

Image - Ramshackle

If you are looking for a slice of paradise in Calvia, head to Ramshackle in Puerto Portals, a Caribbean-themed bar and cafe serving creative home-cooked food and tasty daily specials in a relaxed and tropical ambiance.

This family-run bar gained its name from a beach bar in Barbados that owner Nicky Wake (originally from Buckinghamshire) and her family used to visit on their holidays, a place that holds a special place in their heart since Nicky also got married there.

With bar work in her blood, 8 years ago Nicky decided to bring a piece of the beautiful island of Barbados to another stunning island – Mallorca.

Using her previous experience running bars, Nicky knows what the customers want – home-cooked food using fresh and local produce, refreshing drinks and a friendly and relaxed vibe to enjoy it all in.

Start your day off right (or cure your raging hangover!) with one of Ramshackle’s tasty breakfast dishes including their typical English breakfasts, smoked salmon and scrambled eggs, surf and turf, muffins and sandwiches. Ramshackle also serves amazing snacks if you are just looking for a bite to eat.

Their daily specials are a hit with customers, with dishes such as Caribbean chicken curry, butternut and sage risotto, topped grill medallions on hake and a herb crumb, crispy chicken with satay sauce and veggie rice, spicy chicken with mango salsa with coconut rice, all for just €9!

Ramshackle is a go-to place for residents and visitors alike after a long day on the beach when all you want is a refreshing drink in a relaxed atmosphere with great music and service.

With its friendly and attentive staff who have worked at Ramshackle for many years, wide variety of delicious food, amazing drinks to enjoy on the terrace and a laid-back vibe, this gem of a bar will really make you feel like you’re on holiday – even if you’re not!

Opening hours: Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm , Saturday 9am – 12pm, Sunday closed.

Address: C/Benito feijo no. 2 local 11, Puerto portals, Calvia

Telephone: 971675372

Website: Click here

Check out the food on Instagram: @ramshackle_25

Sponsored