Rincon de la Victoria among Spain’s most expensive municipalities for buying properties

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 11:58

Rincon de la Victoria is among Spain's most expensive municipalities for buying properties. Credit: Jebulon, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

A study by the portal Idealista has revealed where the most expensive properties in Spain can be found, and one such location is Rincon de la Victoria, in the province of Malaga.

Among the 50 most expensive municipalities for buying properties in Spain are nine municipalities in the province of Malaga, with Rincon de la Victoria being the only one in the Axarquia region, in the twenty-fifth position. The popular real estate portal Idealista published the data, which corresponds to the second quarter of this year, on August 4.

The Costa del Sol’s Benahavis was at the top of the list, with an average property price of €1.8 million, followed by Calvia, Mallorca (€1.4 million), and Marbella (€1.1 million). These prices are average and there are also large luxury villas that cost much more.

Among the 20 most expensive municipalities in the country are also Estepona (in 14th place, with €490,000), Mijas (in 19th place, with €401,430) and Benalmadena (in 20th place, with €369,903).

Other parts of Malaga that made the top 50 are Rincon de la Victoria (25th, with €329,770), Fuengirola (26th, with €318,860), Malaga city (30th, with €281,063), and Torremolinos (41st, with €232,085).

