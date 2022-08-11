By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 11:21

Russia fines Kurara vocalist Oleg Yagodin 40,000 roubles for discrediting Putin Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

The vocalist of Russian rock band “Kurara” has been fined 40 thousand roubles for allegedly discrediting Putin as well as Russia’s Armed Forces, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

Kurara’s vocalist was found guilty of discrediting Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, as well as the Russian Armed Forces, after statements he made at the Ural Music Night festival in Yekaterinburg.

Footage of the incident was shared on Twitter:

The leader of the band #Kurara, Oleg #Yagodin, was fined 40,000 roubles for "insulting the #Russian army and #Putin personally". He spoke out the slogan "No to War" at a concert. pic.twitter.com/aOfHL0JBZu — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 11, 2022

His lawyer Georgy Krasnov stated that the actual phrase sounded different from the one in the report, according to which the musician discredited Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The court ruled to find Yagodin guilty and impose on him an administrative punishment in the form of a fine of 40,000 rubles,” the judge ruled.

The accusation was drawn up against Yagodin under Part 1 of Article 20.3.3 of the Russian Administrative Code for his public statements at the Ural Music Night music festival in Yekaterinburg aimed at discrediting the Russian Armed Forces, on June 30, as reported by TASS.

The news of Russia fining the Kurara vocalist for discrediting Putin follows Yury Dud, a popular Russian YouTuber being declared guilty of gay propaganda among children on July 7, by a magistrates’ court in Lefortovo, Moscow, Russia.

The court found the journalist guilty under the second part of Article 6.21 of the Administrative Code “Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations among minors” for which Dud was fined 120,000 roubles.

