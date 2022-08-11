By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 14:42
Russian soldiers' families reportedly receiving death certificates from 1974 USSR
“Families of Russian soldiers are given death certificates printed in 1974. Firstly, this may mean that they were not prepared for such losses and modern forms quickly ran out (it would be good to look at the state procurement, how many letterheads were ordered for printing, but now it’s all confidential),” tweeted journalist Dmitriy Kolezev.
Kolezev continued:
“Secondly, it’s a terrible symbol – young guys were sent to fight for the return of the USSR, and funeral bombs on them come straight from there, from the Soviet Union.”
“(Photo from TV-channel of Marina Litvinovich)”
Many took to twitter to reply to the news of the Russian soldiers’ death certificates, with one user stating:
“The state procured 45,000 body bags. There are nine days to reach the target of 45 bodies. Maybe they didn’t think about the funeral certificates or decided that the lieutenants would write them by hand.”
Another user wrote:
“Well, it’s been estimated that you’ve lost 1,000 to 1,500. In three days, but it went according to plan.”
One user enquired about the location on the certificate: “where is the village of. Is that the exact address?
To which another responded: “Kemerovo region, Novokuznetsk, Metallurgov settlement.”
The news of Russian soldiers’ families receiving USSR dated death certificates follows reports of a huge fire burning military barracks in Dolgoprudny, Moscow, Russia, on the night of Wednesday, August 10.
