By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 10:10

Ruta dels Fars: Mallorca's new "Lighthouse Trail" is almost ready. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Mallorca’s new hiking trail, the Ruta dels Fars, is now one of three such trails that allow people to explore the island on foot.

The Consell de Mallorca recently approved the plan for the new Ruta dels Fars (“Lighthouse Trail”), a hiking trail of 285.6 km divided into 12 stages. The route is now in its public exhibition period, which allows citizens to participate in its creation. From August 6, there will be 45 working days to allow local councils, organisations or individuals to request any changes to be made.

The 12 stages of the Ruta dels Fars are: Cala Agulla – Cala Bona (24.47 km); Cala Bona – Porto Cristo (13.74 km); Porto Cristo – Portocolom (27.03 km); Portocolom – Cala d’Or (14.55 km); Cala d’Or – Cala Figuera (16.70 km); Cala Figuera – Colonia de Sant Jordi (33.03 km); Colonia de Sant Jordi – Cala Pi (25.04 km); Cala Pi – s’Arenal (21.47 km); s’Arenal – Palma (15.75 km); Palma – Son Caliu (19.50 km); Son Caliu – Santa Ponça (25.62 km) and Santa Ponça – Port d’Andratx (17.65 km).

All the available documentation for the Ruta dels Fars, including maps, stages and points of interest, can be found at: https://cloud3.conselldemallorca.net/index.php/s/M5RbcTcELeAJoti.

