By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 7:37

Ryanair's cheap flights to disappear for a "number of years" says CEO Credit: Patryk Kosmider/Shutterstock.com

Ryanair’s cheap flights priced at €1 and €10 per ticket are expected to not be seen for a few years due to the increase of fuel prices, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O’Leary spoke on the disappearance of cheap flights in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme where he stated that flight fares will probably increase by €10 in the following five years.

Michael O’ Leary stated “There’s no doubt that at the lower end of the marketplace, our really cheap promotional fares – the €1 fares, the €0.99 fares, even the €9.99 fares – I think you will not see those fares for the next number of years.”

Despite the increase in flight fares, as well as world fuel prices affecting people’s purchasing power across the globe, O’ Leary thinks Ryanair customers will remain:

“We think people will continue to fly frequently,” he stated.

“But I think people are going to become much more price sensitive and therefore my view of life is that people will trade down in their many millions.”

The news comes after Ryanair Chief Executive, Eddie Wilson, confirmed that due to air traffic control, flight delays could continue until next summer.

Wilson stated: There are “underlying problems across Europe” and added that disruption will continue until next summer “unless they get their acts together now.”

“There is about 10 or 15 per cent less traffic this summer in Europe compared to 2019, yet they still can’t handle it and we’ve got the worst delays ever.”

