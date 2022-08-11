By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 17:16

The official BBC image for Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Credit: [email protected]

Singer and actress Molly Rainford announced as the tenth celebrity contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Singer and actress Molly Rainford has been revealed by the BBC as the tenth celebrity contestant on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The 21-year-old said: “I’m so excited to be part of Strictly Come Dancing, I’ve watched it for years and can’t wait to meet the pros and the others taking part! I can’t wait to learn the moves and get dancing!”.

The secret’s finally out, I can’t believe it… I’m doing Strictly!!😱😆🎉 I already know it’s gonna be an experience of a lifetime & I can’t wait to meet the rest of the @bbcstrictly family I’ll be sharing it with✨✨✨ get me to the dance floor💃🏼🪩 pic.twitter.com/NCdP7TBdg7 — Molly Rainford (@mollyrainford) August 10, 2022

Aged just 11, Molly first hit British television screens in 2012 when she became the youngest ever finalist of Britain’s Got Talent. Choosing to continue her studies after BGT, Simon Cowell and Sony Music honoured Molly with their first ever drama school scholarship at the internationally renowned Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Since graduating, Molly is currently starring in the lead role as the intergalactic pop superstar ‘Nova Jones’ in the hit CBBC show Nova Jones. This Autumn, Molly will be seen again across CBBC screens as Nova Jones returns for series two. The series has proved so popular that the BBC has already filmed the third series.

Molly has been shortlisted for best newcomer at the 2022 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards and has released two EPs, including the single ‘Commitment’, which has recently garnered over two million streams.

Molly joins Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Kaye Adams, Tyler West, Matt Goss and Ellie Taylor in this year’s line-up.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.