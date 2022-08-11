Top pop star and presenter revealed as latest contestant on Strictly Come Dancing

By Chris King • 11 August 2022 • 22:12

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have confirmed Fleur East, the vibrant pop star and television presenter as a contestant on this year’s show.

BBC bosses have today, Thursday, August 11, revealed pop star and presenter Fleur East as the latest celebrity contestant taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

“I’m equally nervous and thrilled to be part of this year’s Strictly line up. I’m excited to learn new skills and I want to soak up every moment of this magical experience. It’s such an honour to be on the show after years of watching it with my Father who loved it so much”, said Fleur.

“Unfortunately, my Dad is no longer with us, but I know he will be watching over the ballroom in spirit. I’m doing this to make him and my family proud and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on!”.

After coming runner-up in series 11 of The X Factor, Fleur has been a regular face in the world of music and broadcasting. As a singer she has released two albums, with European chart hit single “Sax” reaching number three in the UK singles chart.

After appearing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2018 she became the host of the Hits Radio Breakfast show which she presents every weekday. She has also appeared as a presenter on the last three series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and also hosted of ITV gameshow The Void.

Fleur joins Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Matt Goss, Ellie Taylor, Molly Rainford and Tony Adams in this year’s lineup of stars.

