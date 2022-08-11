By Guest Writer • 11 August 2022 • 16:06

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto pleased with latest figures Credit: La Moncloa flickr

TOURISM responsible for half of new jobs created in second quarter 2022 with a total of 391,343 more employed than the same time last year.

This information was revealed by Spanish Tourist Board, Turespaña on August 8 which also confirmed that the hospitality industry had not only recovered the number of employees when compared to 2019 but the was slightly higher.

“The labour market continues to indicate the strength with which the tourism sector is recovering, which drives the economy and the national labour market.

“Thus, in a quarter marked by the uncertainties of the economic consequences of the war, the data reflects an excellent trend with significant job creation” said Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto.

The growth occurred both among contracted employees (19.1 per cent) and the self-employed (7.9 per cent) across all tourist activities, with a breakdown of hospitality up 18.5 per cent, as well as accommodation services 54.4 per cent, travel agencies 12.6 per cent and passenger transport 7.4 per cent.

Consequently, the number of unemployed in this particular sector has been dropping significantly over the past five quarters and now stands at a much lower figure than in 2019 with employment up in the majority of autonomous provinces with the exception of La Rioja, Ceuta and Melilla, Asturias and Extremadura.

There are considerably more permanent contracts with an increase of 19.5 per cent year on year although there are still a significant number of people employed on temporary contracts due to the fact that tourism is currently so seasonal although the Ministry of Tourism is endeavouring to attract visitors during the ‘quiet’ months.

Thank you for reading ‘Tourism responsible for half of new jobs created in second quarter 2022’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.