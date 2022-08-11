Two pieces of long-awaited good news for Denia (Alicante) town hall

By Linda Hall • 11 August 2022 • 20:00

: DELEGATE’S VISIT: Pilar Bernabe discusses the central government’s plans for Denia Photo credit: Denia town hall

A DATE has finally been mentioned for the new and much-needed Policia Nacional station in Denia.

Pilar Bernabe, the central government’s delegate to the Valencian Community, confirmed during a recent visit to Denia that building work on 4,000 square metres of municipally-owned land in Avenida de Miguel Hernandez is due to begin in 2023.

During her visit, Bernabe dealt with another long-requested project, that of regenerating Denia’s coastline to the north of the town and also met representatives from the Asociacion Playas Norte residents’ group.

The delegate described in detail the Environment Ministry’s plans for Los Deveses which have now been put out to tender for more than €15 million.

Bernabe revealed that the Les Marines and the La Marineta projects have both reached the Environmental Impact Assessment phase.

Les Deveses is the first of three coastal projects for Denia that will cost in the region of €34 million and which the delegate pointed out was “clear evidence of the central government’s commitment to regenerating and protecting the coast.”

The Denia projects are part of a wider-reaching national coastal protection programme that will require a total investment of €1.2 billion, Bernabe said.

