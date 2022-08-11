By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 8:20

Ukraine destroys 14 Russian tanks in latest combat losses update Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

On Thursday, August 11, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 11. About 43,000 Russian soldiers were liquidated.”

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 11. About 43,000 Russian soldiers were liquidated. pic.twitter.com/qjKe8aM4Dm — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 11, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 43,000 after another 200 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed 14 more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1846 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of 14 Russian military vehicles, six UAV drones and three artillery systems.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on August 11, Russia is reportedly concentrating its efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

Russia is also attempting to maintain the temporarily captured areas of the Kherson oblast and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv oblasts, creating favorable conditions for resuming the offensive in certain directions, as well as blocking Ukraine’s maritime communications in the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces also stated that Russia is continuing to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the nation.

The update comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Wednesday, August 10.

