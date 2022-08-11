By Euro Weekly News Media • 11 August 2022 • 8:29

Walking football: Formentera at the double. Image - Walking Football

Formentera WFC make the headlines this week on and off the field.

It`s not all about football. Walking Football Teams throughout the Costa Blanca do a lot of fundraising for local charities and good causes.

Formentera recently donated €500 to the local church from various fundraising events held during the season. A great effort by all involved and gratefully received by the Church who will use the funds to help local families in need.

Formentera`s Sponsors “Rumours Bar and Lumon Currency Exchange also played their part in the successful fundraising events.

On the football side, the club also excelled in a recent friendly walking football match against San Miguel de Salinas WFC.

Although Formentera won 10-0 everyone was pleased to see San Miguel playing walking football again. The club fell short on numbers wanting to play competitive walking football and dropped out of playing. Issues with pitch availability also contributed to their short-term demise.

All walking football clubs on the Costa Blanca wish them well on their come back.

In another friendly match, The Red Lions of Fortuna hosted the other Murcia club, Camposol, last Monday 8th August as they continue to build towards a settled team for their proposed entry into next season’s Costa Blanca Walking Football League.

Result and match report in next week’s Euro Weekly News.

Also in next week’s EWN we start the build-up to the new season with a feature on the League Cup or League,(Final details being ironed out), and all the up-to-date news on walking football on the Costa Blanca.

If your club has news or any upcoming fixtures/results, contact [email protected] or [email protected] and we`ll give you a mention.

