By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 17:13

WATCH: Chinese tech firm Xiaomi unveils full-size humanoid smart robot named CyberOne. Image: @Leijun/Twitter

ON Thursday, August 11, Chinese tech firm Xiaomi unveiled a full-size humanoid smart robot named CyberOne.

Social media users have commented on a video released by Xiaomi CEO and founder Leijun showing himself and a full-size humanoid smart robot – dubbed CyberOne – onstage with each other.

Fully developed by Xiaomi Robotics Lab, the robot has “high emotional intelligence, can perceive human emotions, and can do real-world 3D virtual reconstruction,” the firm said.

In the video, CyberOne joins Leijun onstage and after answering some questions presents the company’s CEO with a rose and even performs a little kung-fu.

The Xiaomi founder wrote on Twitter: “I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance tonight? #CyberOne.”

I was both nervous and thrilled to interact with him on stage. What did you think of his performance tonight? #CyberOne pic.twitter.com/Je1eXDYEGR — leijun (@leijun) August 11, 2022

People were quick to comment on the performance of the robot.

One person wrote: “Much remains to be perfected, this prototype is somewhat archaic to what we intend to achieve. It is useless. The real thing will be when we unify operating systems with biomolecular technology.”

Falta mucho para perfeccionar, este prototipo es algo arcaico a lo que planteamos alcanzar. Es inservible. Lo real será cuando unifoquemos los sistemas operativos con la tecnología biomolecular. — Luis L Miller Trotman (@LuisTrotman2) August 11, 2022

While another person said: “Very advanced AI. Need improvements on the mechanics body moves doesn’t seems perfection like the AI.”

Very advanced AI. Need improvements on the mechanics body moves doesn’t seems perfection like the AI — TechPedia (@TechPedia360) August 11, 2022

Brayden Sutton wrote: “The AI that already controls our minds will soon control us physically.”

The AI that already controls our minds will soon control us physically. — Brayden Sutton (@BraydenSutton) August 11, 2022

“Biden Bot” wrote Jason “Storm” Nelson, who recently commented on a viral video of a robot dog firing an assault rifle which raised some concerns on social media.

Another person commented on the robot appearing to walk like US President Joe Biden.

“Was Joe Biden the template for the stance/walking style?” the person said.

Was Joe Biden the template for the stance/walking style ? — Mysth (@MysthLS) August 11, 2022

