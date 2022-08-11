By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 12:22

WATCH: Huge fire at military barracks with mass evacuation in Moscow, Russia Credit: Twitter @bad_moskal

A huge fire burnt military barracks in Dolgoprudny, Moscow, Russia, on the night of Wednesday, August 10.

Video footage of the fire in Russia’s Moscow region has since been shared on social media, with one user taking to Twitter to post:

“Moscow region. Dolgoprudny. During the night of 11.08.2022 a wooden barracks of a military unit burnt down. No information about casualties.”

Подмосковье. Долгопрудный. Ночью 11.08.2022 сгорела деревянная казарма воинской части. Информации о пострадавших нет. pic.twitter.com/RIfHYhsbsl — Хуёвый Москаль (@bad_moskal) August 11, 2022

The fire reportedly broke out on the grounds of a military unit in Dolgoprudny.

A wooden building where the barracks was located caught fire, although the cause has not yet been revealed.

The fire reportedly spread over an area of 1200 square metres, with conscripts and staff in the building being evacuated.

Although the fire was since reported to have been contained there was no information in regards to any possible casualties.

The news of the fire in Moscow, Russia follows reports of a fire in Russian-occupied Donetsk People’s Republic on Wednesday, August 10, that suggested that the fire originated at a brewery resulting in an ammonia pipeline explosion resulting in an ammonia spill.

Instructions from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR told residents of the Kalininsky district of Donetsk that “there was an accident at the ammonia pipeline with a spill of a hazardous chemical substance – ammonia.

“In this regard, the population must stay in their homes. Take measures for additional sealing of your apartments (houses), and premises. Breathe through cotton-gauze bandages moistened with a 5 per cent solution of citric or acetic acid.

“Tell your neighbours about the information received. Help the elderly, the sick, and children as needed.”

