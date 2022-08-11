By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 10:31

WATCH: Incredible footage of Lokbatan mud volcano eruption in Baku, Azerbaijan Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The Lokbatan mud volcano located near the Lokbatan settlement of Garadagh district of Baku, Azerbaijan erupted on Thursday, August 11.

Footage of the Lokbatan mud volcano erupting in Baku, Azerbaijan was shared on Twitter:

⚡️A mud volcano erupted in the Baku village of Lokbatan. pic.twitter.com/j5t5WXCKTJ — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 11, 2022

According to the Institute of Geology and Geophysics, the eruption was quite powerful. During the eruption of the volcano, which began with a rumble, flames were observed.

The relevant authorities have reportedly been dispatched to the area.

The first recorded eruption of Lokbatan mud volcano, one of the most intense mud volcanoes in the world, dates back to 1829. Since then, the volcano has erupted 27 times, with the latest eruption occurring in 2018, as reported by 1NewsAZ.

Also known as a mud dome, a mud volcano is a landform created by the eruption of mud or slurries as well as water and gases.

The eruption and formation of mud volcanoes can be formed by several geological processes, however, mud volcanoes are not true igneous volcanoes, seeing as they do not produce lava and are not always necessarily driven by magmatic activity.

The news follows the volcano near the Fagradalsfjall mountain in Iceland erupting again, after its initial eruption on Wednesday, August 3, with videos and photos circulating online showing bright red lava spewing out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.