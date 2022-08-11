BREAKING UPDATE: Homeland security onsite after armed suspect tried to enter Cincinnati's FBI building Close
By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 23:57

WATCH: Lebanese Hezbollah reportedly fire at Israeli drones over Bekaa Valley, Lebanon. Image: @JoeTruzman/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online apparently show Israeli drones being shot at by Hezbollah anti-aircraft systems over the Bekaa Valley in Lebanon.

Early unconfirmed reports from Lebanon on Thursday, August 11 suggest that Israeli drones were fired at by Lebanese Hezbollah. It is not known whether the drones were shot down.

“Air defences repelling a drone in Midoun, in the western Bekaa,” one account wrote.

More Footage of the LA intercepting an Israel UAV,” another said.

Joe Truzman wrote: “A source familiar with the situation has told FDD’s @LongWarJournal that preliminary information reports an Israeli UAV was targeted over Lebanon but was unharmed by the fire.”

According to the Jerusalem post, it is likely that Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia Islamist political party and militant group, were responsible for firing at the Israeli drone.

Further reports have suggested that Hezbollah fired 23mm and 37mm anti-aircraft machine guns at the apparent Israeli UAV.

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows the moment the Lebanese Hezbollah opened fire with the anti-aircraft weapons.

