By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 8:59

WATCH: Wild boar charges past tourists after a swim at Benajarafe beach Credit: Twitter @Borch__

A wild boar was spotted at Benajarafe beach in Axarquia, Malaga on Wednesday, August 10.

Video footage of the wild boar seen at Benajarafe beach was shared on Twitter with one user posting:

“Wild boar in Benajarafe appearing like a mermaid from the bottom of the sea”

Jabalí en Benajarafe apareciendo como una sirena del fondo del mar pic.twitter.com/Vj35KD5dPO — Borch (@Borch__) August 10, 2022

The incident reportedly happened at around 12.pm, with local police, Guardia Civil, Animal Services and even road maintenance workers rushing to the beach in an attempt to catch the animal.

The wild boar was not caught as the authorities were unable to find it.

The incident follows a similar case in which a 67-year-old woman was bitten by a wild boar, which subsequently fled the scene, on a beach in Alfaz del Pi, Alicante, Spain.

The wild boar was spotted at around 11.30 a.m when lifeguard staff saw two small boats approaching the bathing area of the beach, warning that a wild boar was about to appear from the water, explained Alan Bernabeu Dalli, coordinator of the lifeguard service.

The lifeguards began to warn the bathers but the animal came out of the sea in a very short space of time and lightly rammed a woman from Cuenca, who at the time was sitting on the shore with her feet in the water.

“This is how the wild boar escaped from the water on Albir beach this morning, causing a small injury to a 67-year-old woman,” posted Radio Benidorm alongside footage of the incident.

📹 Así ha sido la huída del jabalí que esta mañana salía del agua en la playa del Albir causando una pequeña herida a una mujer de 67 años 👇🏼https://t.co/fNskxzjkpP pic.twitter.com/Dw6XzCQUBO — Radio Benidorm (@RadioBenidorm) June 3, 2022

