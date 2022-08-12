By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 12:00

Balearic Islands' Formentera lights up as £20M superyacht bursts into flames. Image: SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO/Twitter

The brand new 43.7-metre Superyacht ‘Aria SF’ has been destroyed in a fire off the coast of Cala Saona, Formentera in Spain.

Maritime Rescue of Formentera confirmed the news on Thursday, August 11, in a Twitter post that read, “Salvamar Acrux and Guardamar Concepción Arenal, from our Coordination Centre in Palma, have been mobilised in the area.”

Salvamar Acrux y Guardamar Concepción Arenal, movilizadas desde nuestro Centro de Coordinación en Palma, están en la zona. https://t.co/uClAWeedVW — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) August 11, 2022

The Guardia Civil were contacted when some smoke from the yacht appeared at around 5:00.PM on Thursday, August 11.

The smoke was visible from as far away as Ibiza, Diario de Ibiza confirmed.

A spokesman for the Spanish Coastguard Service confirmed that the seven crew and nine passengers were all safe and had been evacuated onto a police boat.

Paolo Scuderi the 61-year-old Ambassador for Monaco’s Tourism bought the yacht in 2019 but it only left the shipyard last month

Paolo currently lives in Naples and is the founder of a group that owns 19 restaurants in Italy.

The cause of the fire is yet unknown.

Spain’s island of Formentera belongs to the Balearic Islands, which also includes the islands of Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza. With its size of only 83 square kilometres, it is the smallest of all and is located south of Ibiza.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.