BREAKING UPDATE: Armed suspect who tried to enter Cincinnati’s FBI building killed

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 0:35

US media reports confirmed that the suspect who tried to break into the FBI Cincinnati building in Ohio has been killed.

UPDATE 12.35 am (August 12) – NBC reporter Ken Dilanian wrote on Twitter: “The suspect who attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati has been killed by law enforcement, according to two officials familiar with the matter. His name is Ricky Walter Shiffer. He was at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

The suspect who attacked the FBI field office in Cincinnati has been killed by law enforcement, according to two officials familiar with the matter. His name is Ricky Walter Shiffer. He was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Reporting from @jonathan4ny and @ryanjreilly — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) August 11, 2022

UPDATE 6.42 pm (August 11) – Homeland security federal protective service police have arrived at the FBI centre in Kenwood, Cincinnati (Ohio) after a person with a weapon tried to enter the building.

– FBI evidence gathering team is on the scene at the Kenwood facility in Cincinnati, Ohio where a man apparently armed showed up on Thursday, August 11.

A statement from FBI Cincinnati read: “On August 11, 2022, at approximately 9:15 EST, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office had an armed subject attempt to breach the Visitor Screening Facility (VSF).

“Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71. The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident.”

UPDATE 6.13 pm (August 11) – FBI Cincinnati provided an update on the situation that is ongoing in Ohio, which started with a gunman trying to break into the building.

Cincinnati’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wrote on Twitter: “At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at FBI Cincinnati (Ohio). After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71.”

At approximately 9 AM this morning an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71. pic.twitter.com/vFZHnpbM9L — FBI Cincinnati (@FBICincinnati) August 11, 2022

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on the scene near Wilmington, OH trying to resolve this critical incident, they added.

ORIGINAL 5.56 pm (August 11) – A developing situation has emerged in Cincinnati, Ohio with reports from the US suggesting that an armed gunman has tried to break into an FBI building in the city.

On Thursday, August 11, reports from the US revealed that an armed gunman has attempted to break into an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The suspect was described as a white male.

The I71 Interstate North has been shut down after the suspect drove toward Waynesville Ohio with unconfirmed reports suggesting that the human is now firing at police from a cornfield.

According to Jared Holt, the individual made a “potential threat” at the FBI building in Cincinnati.

“Officials said one person showed up to the office and appeared to be armed while making potential threats.”

Breaking news reporting coming out of Ohio, allegedly involving an individual who made a "potential threat" at the FBI building in Cincinnati. "Officials said one person showed up to the office and appeared to be armed while making potential threats."https://t.co/hFuVdktLnP — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 11, 2022

According to Clinton County EMA, the incident began at 11.48 am.

Emergency service officers responded to the incident in which multiple shots were reportedly fired by both suspect and officers. The suspect is believed to be wearing body armour, who was originally wearing an orange shirt, but is said to now be wearing a grey shirt.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.