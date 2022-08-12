BREAKING NEWS: Eurovision reveals shortlist of “Sensational Seven” host cities for UK 2023

The full list of the seven host cities include Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester,Newcastle

and Sheffield.

Eurovision stated:

“The BBC and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) have announced that Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have all been accepted as Shortlisted Host Cities for the Eurovision Song Contest set to take place in the United Kingdom in May 2023.”

“The BBC had expressions of interest from 20 cities, across all four nations of the United Kingdom: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. ”

“All applicants demonstrated how they would reflect Ukrainian culture, music and communities to mark the fact that Ukraine are the winners of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.”

According to Eurovision Song Contest the 7 cities were shortlisted based on “their ability to meet a set of minimum requirements that demonstrate they have the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity.:

“Given the short period of time available until the event will be staged, the selection process was heavily weighted towards demonstrating past experience in hosting major international events, as well as being able to demonstrate credentials in hosting a celebration of contemporary music.”

“The 7 Shortlisted Host Cities will now go through to the second and final stage, where they will be asked to develop their bids in more detail.”

“The selection of the Host City for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be decided by the BBC in conjunction with the EBU, and the successful city will be announced in the Autumn.”

The final decision on the winning Host City will be determined by which city or region scores highest against an agreed evaluation criteria, assessed by the BBC.

The news comes after Eurovision Song Contest announced the UK would host the 2023 edition on its Twitter page on Monday, July 25, in a post that read: The United Kingdom will host #Eurovision 2023!

