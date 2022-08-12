Britain to give more multiple-launch rocket systems and guided missiles to Ukraine

By Chris King • 12 August 2022 • 5:13

Image of a multiple rocket launch system. Credit: [email protected]

A decision has been made by the British government to supply Ukraine with more multiple-launch rocket systems and guided missiles.

The UK will send further multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine as part of an enduring commitment to help the country defend itself against Russia’s illegal invasion, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced on Thursday, August 11.

Britain will also give a significant number of precision-guided M31A1 missiles which can strike targets up to 80km away, enabling Ukraine to continue to defend itself against Russian heavy artillery.

The decision comes following the successful use of multiple-launch rocket systems by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, gifted by the UK earlier this year.

“This latest tranche of military support will enable the Armed Forces of Ukraine to continue to defend against Russian aggression and the indiscriminate use of long-range artillery”, Mr Wallace said.

He added: “Our continued support sends a very clear message, Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin’s invasion”.

Ukrainian troops have been trained in the UK on how to use the launchers so that they can maximise the effectiveness of the systems. This is in addition to the UK’s commitment to training up to 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers in infantry battlefield skills over the coming months. Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands have all announced they will be supporting the programme.

Building on this effort, the Defence Secretary co-hosted the Copenhagen Conference for Northern European Defence Allies of Ukraine in Christiansborg, Denmark, on Thursday 11 August, to discuss further, long-term support for Ukraine on training, equipment, and funding.

Defence Secretary @BWallaceMP is co-hosting an international conference in Copenhagen with @mfMorten & @oleksiireznikov to deliver a plan for longterm financial & military support for Ukraine. 🇬🇧🇺🇦🇩🇰🇳🇴🇸🇪🇮🇸🇫🇮🇱🇻🇱🇹🇪🇪🇵🇱🇨🇿🇸🇰🇳🇱🇩🇪🇺🇸🇧🇬🇷🇴🇯🇵🇦🇺🇫🇷🇬🇪🇳🇿🇰🇷🇸🇮🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/bbxUaGfnLA — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 11, 2022

.@BWallaceMP

"We are not getting tired. We are increasing the amount of aid to 🇺🇦" Morten Bødskov

"We will help not only with weapons, but also with the training of 🇺🇦 servicemen. 🇩🇰 position is unwavering." 🇺🇦 has a strong army and reliable partners.

That is why we will win! pic.twitter.com/v8TPVnFRxL — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 11, 2022

Tak for støtten til Ukraine! 🇩🇰🤝🇺🇦

Hvilken dag! #CopenhagenUkraine donorkonferencen sikrer endnu stærkere støtte til Ukraine. Mere end 11 mia kr til støtte for Ukraines kamp for frihed. Ny våbenproduktion, nye fælles trænings- og minerydningsaktiviteter. Mere kommer til👇 #dkpol pic.twitter.com/Ft18novt0j — Morten Bødskov (@mfMorten) August 11, 2022

___________________________________________________________

