CDC receives extreme backlash after finally reducing two years of Covid regulations

By Joshua Manning • 12 August 2022 • 8:05

The Centers for Disease Control and Regulations (CDC) has finally reduced Covid regulations after two years in effect, seeing huge online backlash, as reported on Friday, August 12.

Speaking on the reduction of Covid regulations the CDC stated:

“Today, CDC is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.”

“COVID-19 continues to circulate globally, however, with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.”

Greta Massetti, PhD, MPH, MMWR author, stated:

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19.”

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”

Twitter saw many express their feelings on the announcement: 

The CDC’S reduction of Covid regulations follows reports of Dr Anthony Fauci joking and mocking conspiracy theorists stating that he “developed the ancestral model strain” of the virus that causes Covid, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

