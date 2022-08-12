By Joshua Manning • 12 August 2022 • 8:05

CDC receives extreme backlash after finally reducing two years of Covid regulations danielfela/Shutterstock.com

The Centers for Disease Control and Regulations (CDC) has finally reduced Covid regulations after two years in effect, seeing huge online backlash, as reported on Friday, August 12.

Speaking on the reduction of Covid regulations the CDC stated:

“Today, CDC is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.”

“COVID-19 continues to circulate globally, however, with so many tools available to us for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.”

Greta Massetti, PhD, MPH, MMWR author, stated:

“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters, and treatments—to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19.”

“We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”

Twitter saw many express their feelings on the announcement:

Most kids went back to school today in our area. I give it 2 to 3 weeks before there's a monkey pox outbreak. — Margaret☮️ (@MargaretMorneau) August 11, 2022

This is so evil-my husband was forced to get vaxxed or lose his job and he has a blood clotting disorder so his dr had him do 6 weeks of blood thinners just to take a F'ing vax that didn't work anyway since he ended up getting covid 3 weeks later! — Jennifer 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Jenny_MommaLion) August 12, 2022

So much for ventilation in the classrooms and plexiglass partitions. They were the bare minimum, with masks and hand sanitizer, before the sudden change.

That's when they broke the head of the cdc.

I seriously blame blackrock. — mommalaurie101 (@mommalaurie101) August 11, 2022

I will definitely stay at least 6 feet away from everyone. And get boosted every chance I get. And wear my mask. Cos COVID! — Raymond Betts (@NewRayven) August 11, 2022

I wanted to make a joke about the CDC guidance, but honestly I’m too sad. This entire pandemic, we’ve consistently prioritized the “right” to not be inconvenienced over the right for vulnerable people to exist. It’s eugenics as policy, and most of the public is fine with that. — the apocalypse, but make it fashion. ✨ (@ElleArmageddon) August 11, 2022

The CDC works hard to hide facts from everyday Americans, hypnotize them with tempting lies that they badly want to believe, enact policies to support the lies, and remove the motive and means for citizens to hold elected officials accountable. The CDC is in our way. — Democracy Needs C19 Eradication 🌻☮️😷 VaccinePlus (@Annalisa840917) August 12, 2022

The CDC recommending masks is complete BS… statistically we don’t have to worry about Covid transmission. We all have immunity, pre-hospitalization treatments & it’s all weaker variants. Any illness/death now is the same as normal levels pre-Covid.

BE RATIONAL NOT TRAUMATIZED — Ellie🇺🇸 (@ellieghassali) August 12, 2022

The CDC is like, "We could shut down the economy temporarily and save lives but what's a few more hundred thousand covid deaths between friends?" — Jeremy C. Shipp (they/them) (@JeremyCShipp) August 12, 2022

I have thoughts about the cdc new guidelines but it will turn into a rant and as proven by the past few years, nobody cares anyway, so whatever. — Robert (@Cujorulesdtown9) August 12, 2022

The CDC once again relaxing guidelines is going to directly lead to people dying. This is devastating. — Corey Dale-Miller (@OmegaSongCorey) August 12, 2022

The CDC says you can point the microphone at the thing you want to hear, or not. Bad recordings are here to stay, and we shouldn't severely disrupt our daily lives moving microphones around. — Randy Coppinger (@RandyCoppinger) August 12, 2022

In unexpected news: The CDC says u don’t have to quarantine as long as u pinky promise and swear on a signed copy of Illmatic or Pedagogy of The Oppressed that u won’t give anyone covid, then it's ok. — Dr. Arash Daneshzadeh آرش (he/him/they/él) (@A_Daneshzadeh) August 12, 2022

the cdc says it’s cool baby, just trust me — Adam Cozens (@AdamCozens27) August 12, 2022

The CDC’S reduction of Covid regulations follows reports of Dr Anthony Fauci joking and mocking conspiracy theorists stating that he “developed the ancestral model strain” of the virus that causes Covid, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

