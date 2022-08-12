By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 15:44

Costa Blanca's Alicante launches campaign 'Youth is the Key'. Image: Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock.com

It is “unacceptable that young people have more cuts in rights and freedoms than we had in our generation,” says Luis Barcala, Mayor of Alicante.

The ‘Youth is Key’ campaign is aimed at promoting the active participation of young people in society, Alicante Town Hall confirmed.

Hundreds of young people took part in the Sports Day held on the beach of San Juan, Alicante on Friday, August 12.

Alicante’s mayor, Luis Barcala, pointed out that “it is unacceptable that young people have more cuts in rights and freedoms than our generation had.”

The mayor claimed that “we have to recover talent, it is essential because the generation of employment depends on recovering these individual freedoms”.

The mayor went on to say that he regretted that Alicante is below the national average in the unemployment rate among young people, which is why he advocates “generating opportunities and recovering enthusiasm for the future after the years of a pandemic where it seemed that there was none”.

The Councilor for Equality, Youth, Immigration, and Volunteering for Alicante Town Hall, Maria Conejero, stressed in her opening speech that “young people are the fruit of your time.”

“The social and historical context in which you live is a context that we adults have been shaping, but in which young people also have the capacity to influence through their different ways of thinking, acting and relating to others”.

The councillor went on to stress that “we believe that young people are the key and that we have to value your work and effort and make visible the active and effective participation of what you do because when you participate, you write your present and future”.

