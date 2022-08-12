By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 11:18

Costa Blanca's Gandia is proud to display its five-metre high "Aquil-les". Image: Gandia Town Hall

The five-metre high “Aqui-les” is due to be shown on August 18, on the beach of Gandia on the Costa Blanca.

The travelling show “Aquil-les” is a giant figure more than 5 metres high and weighing almost 800 kg, Gandia Town Hall confirmed on Friday, August 12.

The giant figure will leave from the Club Nàutic roundabout in Gandia around 09:00.PM and run along the Passeig Marítim Neptú.

The journey will end with a finale of visual effects of fire and pyrotechnics.

The show organised by the Department of Tourism is part of the summer programme and is performed by the company LA FAM Teatre.

It is expected to fascinate tourists and residents, due to its enormous visual impact.

It is a proposal with a powerful staging, which aims to bring theatre and the performing arts to new audiences.

