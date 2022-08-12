By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 11:18
Costa Blanca's Gandia is proud to display its five-metre high "Aquil-les". Image: Gandia Town Hall
The travelling show “Aquil-les” is a giant figure more than 5 metres high and weighing almost 800 kg, Gandia Town Hall confirmed on Friday, August 12.
The giant figure will leave from the Club Nàutic roundabout in Gandia around 09:00.PM and run along the Passeig Marítim Neptú.
The journey will end with a finale of visual effects of fire and pyrotechnics.
The show organised by the Department of Tourism is part of the summer programme and is performed by the company LA FAM Teatre.
It is expected to fascinate tourists and residents, due to its enormous visual impact.
It is a proposal with a powerful staging, which aims to bring theatre and the performing arts to new audiences.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.