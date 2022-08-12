By Chris King • 12 August 2022 • 3:39

Image of a young woman holding the air conditioner remote control. Credit: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

The new energy-saving measures came into force in Spain on Wednesday, August 10, regarding air conditioning and heating levels, among other things.

On Wednesday, August 10, the new energy-saving measures approved by the Spanish Government came into force. Among which is limiting the temperature of the air conditioning to 27ºC in some spaces in Spain. This same measure details that in winter the limit must be set at 19ºC.

Hoy entra en vigor el Plan de ahorro y gestión energética aprobado por el Gobierno. Objetivo 👉 reducir el consumo en edificios administrativos, recintos públicos y comercios y facilitar el cumplimiento de los compromisos europeos derivados del conflicto en Ucrania. Más info⤵️ https://t.co/ptNB1DjaWT — La Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) August 10, 2022

The limit must be applied in a generic way in public buildings, commercial and cultural spaces, in public transport infrastructures and hotels. Temperature maintenance refers to maintaining a relative humidity of between 30 and 70 per cent.

Teresa Ribera, the Minister of the Environment, explained however that these limitations were governed by occupational health conditions. This means that some spaces can determine the need to maintain lower temperatures in summer.

In sedentary office work or similar conditions, the limit will be set at 27ºC, but in those places where light work is carried out, the limit can be 25ºC.

As reported by lasprovincias.es on Thursday, August 11, the places where the temperature may be set at 25ºC as a limit are:

•Hairdressers

•Food processing centers and premises

•Hospitals, health centers and care centers

•Schools and educational centers

•Gyms

•Means of transportation: buses, subways, trains, etc.

•Restaurant kitchens

•Hotel rooms, although in common spaces it must be kept at 27ºC.

Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto confirmed on Wednesday, August 10, that the rule would apply to hotel common areas, but not to individual hotel rooms. She added that public transport, bars and restaurants, and ‘facilities which require physical exercise’, would be allowed to lower temperatures to 25°C, according to independent.co.uk.

These energy-saving measures were brought in as part of a package demanded by the EU to help reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian oil and gas. When the first measures were revealed last week, many travel industry heads immediately voiced their fears. They called for the ruling to be scrapped or at least postponed, amid fears it could have a negative impact on summer tourism.

According to Ribera, this measure, when added to others such as the automatic door closing systems that buildings and businesses must have, will mean a saving of more than one million euros for a group of companies.

🚿Agua caliente, buena iluminación, secadores para el pelo… 💇‍♀️El consumo energético en peluquerías y salones de belleza es muy significativo Estas son medidas para:

🧠Hacer un uso más inteligente de la energía

⚡️Ganar en eficiencia

📉Reducir la factura#AhorraEnergía pic.twitter.com/lsvDkPuCTL — Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico (@mitecogob) August 11, 2022

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency in Spain said on Monday, August 8, that July 2022 was the hottest in almost 60 years, with temperatures reaching in excess of 40ºC in many regions.

#NoticiaAEMET

Julio de 2022, el mes más cálido en España desde que hay registros https://t.co/nw4GDOuJKf pic.twitter.com/0y6UuTZS6R — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 8, 2022

For individuals, lowering the thermostat by one degree will mean spending 7 per cent less on energy indicated the Minister of the Environment.

Our emergency plan to reduce gas demand across the EU is now in force. Several Member States have already taken valuable, voluntary measures towards our target: Together, we aim to reduce gas usage by at least 15%. Saving energy is vital to Europe's energy security.#REPowerEU pic.twitter.com/Iy6b0O0g3O — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 9, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .