By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 12:39

"FBI threatened to hush me up" says the technician who repaired Hunter Biden's laptop. Image: Dzelat/Shutterstock.com

John Paul Mac Isaac, the computer repair shop owner, said he was threatened to stay quiet after releasing information surrounding Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

John Paul claims that two agents attended his shop in December 2019 to remove the laptop from his possession, confirms the New York Post on Thursday evening, August 11.

John Paul has since released a book entitled American Injustice: My Battle to Expose the Truth in which he details how he volunteered to hand the laptop over to the police two months previous.

John Paul said the alleged threat came after he made a joke, telling the police: “Hey, lads, I’ll remember to change your names when I write the book.”

“Agent Wilson kept walking but Agent DeMeo paused and turned to face me,” John Paul added.

The agent then allegedly told John Paul: “It is our experience that nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things.”

John Paul claims to have locked the door after the agents walked out leaving him pondering about the meeting.

He wondered: “Was I being paranoid, or had what the agent just told me been a direct threat or at best a thinly veiled one?”

