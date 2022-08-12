By Joshua Manning • 12 August 2022 • 8:24

First ever woman promoted to Deputy Chief of General Staff of British Army Credit: Gov.uk

Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith has become the first ever woman to be promoted to Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, as reported on Friday, August 12.

Lieutenant General Sharon Nesmith is now the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, becoming the first female British Army officer to hold the rank of Lieutenant General and occupy the appointment.

In April 2022, the appointment was announced and approved by Her Majesty The Queen.

Speaking on the appointment Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated:

“I am delighted that Sharon Nesmith has taken up her role as Deputy Chief of the General Staff. She brings extensive experience and new ideas to drive the Army’s transformation and deal with emerging threats across the world.”

Lieutenant General Nesmith stated:

“I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the Deputy Chief of the General Staff at such a pivotal time for the British Army.”

“I am excited to be playing my part in leading the Army’s mobilisation to meet today’s threats, and the delivery of our Future Soldier’s bold modernisation agenda.”

Commissioned into the Royal Corps of Signals in 1992, Nesmith has served in Germany, the Balkans and Iraq.

Her responsibilities have included providing information and communication services, command support and capability development, in support of formation headquarters up to and including the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps and the UK Joint Force Headquarters.

Higher command appointments were the 1st (United Kingdom) Signal Brigade and General Officer Commander the Army Recruiting and Initial Training Command.

In addition, she has served as Colonel Capability Plans in the Army Headquarters, the Head of Manning as a Brigadier, and the Director of Personnel as a Major General, as well as the Senior Responsible Officer for the Armed Forces Recruiting Programme.

