Getting to Know the Euesden’s: The driving force behind the Euro Weekly News

By Kaj-Björn Sherman • 12 August 2022 • 6:45
EWN Media Group owners Michel and Steven Euesden
With the hard work and dedication the couple put into making this expat newspaper the success that it is, revenue was able to be generated from outside sources. But, instead of resting on their laurels and spending their days lovingly in the Spanish sun, they have doubled down their investment into the business. More jobs are being given to the expat community, more money is being donated to local charities, and more fun is coming right alongside all of it!
The motto the Euesden’s live by is “help at home.” Taking full advantage of the platform they have created to enact heaps of good. Some of the fundraisers they have helped organise for displaced or war-stricken communities have generated lots of funds for those in need – most recently, the help given to those who have been affected by the war in Ukraine. The Eusden’s and the Euro Weekly News are also dedicated to helping individuals in need, attending and hosting charity events for children with cancer, butterfly syndrome or other illnesses, raising and donating large amounts of money to families, promoting expat events for charities, supporting animal charities across the Costa Blanca and the Costa de Sol and giving a voice to those who need it.
But more than the money raised, the Euesden’s are always making the events welcoming and entertaining to ease some of the heaviness of life. If you are part of the Costa’s community, make sure you pay attention to the Euro Weekly News updates to find out what the Euesden’s are planning next!
