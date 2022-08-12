By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 10:32

WATCH: Gran Alacant paraglider painfully rams into wall as council plans ban to sport. Image: Anton Watman/Shutterstock.com

AFTER almost 30 years of conflict and complaints between the residents of Gran Alacant and the paragliding clubs, due to the jumps from the cape area and the problems they cause, Santa Pola Town Hall has announced that “it is determined to put an end to the situation”.

The Town Hall, it has been explained, has tried over the last three years to bring the Paragliding Association and the local Gran Alacant residents closer together by drawing up various agreements.

The latest request is that the association “regulate the jumps, require civil liability insurance for the association, have controllers and install portable toilets in the area,” Gran Alacant councillor Oscar Valenzuela said.

“The association confirmed at the last meeting that these points were unacceptable.”

As a result, the council has sent a letter to the neighbours of the area and to the Paragliding Association making clear the position of the Town Hall in view of the lack of consensus with the group.

The Paragliders’ Association, according to the council, “has not wanted to accept any kind of agreement in the numerous meetings that have been held. Therefore, the Santa Pola Town Hall has already proposed to both the political groups and the local residents, to give a different use to the natural area”.

According to the councillor for sports, Julio Baeza: “One of the activities most in demand by groups of residents and enthusiasts is a callisthenics park, which could be very attractive.”

The Santa Pola Town Council has taken a clear stance in its commitment to promoting sport in the town. “Safe and regulated sport, which offers all the guarantees to those who practice it and to the neighbours of the area,” Baeza said.

