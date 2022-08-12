By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 11:09

WATCH: Police officers rescue four from HUGE fire in Murcia's Los Dolores. Image: @BomberosMurcia/Twitter

THE Firefighters of Murcia posted a video on their social media channels late on Wednesday, August 10 showing a huge house fire in the Murcian district of Los Dolores.

Police officers saved the lives of four people from a burning building in Los Dolores, Murcia.

The officers, who were in plain clothes in a camouflaged patrol car, saw the fire in a house in Los Dolores and did not hesitate to take action.

According to La Opinión de Murcia, the officers, on seeing that debris was falling from the property and that nobody was opening the door, placed their car under the first-floor balcony, got onto the car and saw that a man, a woman and a girl were trapped inside.

Without hesitation, the officers immediately proceeded to get them out of the house through the balcony.

Once they were safe, the tenants of the house told the officers that there was another person inside. However, the area through which they had managed to rescue them was no longer accessible due to the fact that the flames had taken over that part of the house.

The officers tried to gain access through the back of the house, where they found a pregnant woman trapped. With the help of a neighbour, who lent them a ladder, the police officers were able to climb up and save the woman in time.

20:40

Incendio vivienda.#losdolores #061Murcia atiende y traslada al hospital a 2 heridos por inhalación de humo.

Movilizado tren de salida completo⤵️

🧑‍🚒 14 efectivos

🚒 3 vehículos ( BRP,BUL,AEA)

🚓 @MurciaPolicia

🚓 @policia pic.twitter.com/pvWyDH3ckr — Bomberos Murcia (@BomberosMurcia) August 10, 2022

Fourteen firefighters had to intervene to extinguish the flames originating from the house.

The man needed to be treated at the scene after suffering burns to his back before he was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

