In excess of 1,300 people will work on Malaga fair’s attractions and facilities this year

By Chris King • 12 August 2022 • 4:52

Image of a previous Malaga fair. Credit: [email protected]

During the Malaga fair, in excess of 1,300 people will work on the various attractions and facilities.

As announced by Malaga City Council on Twitter, Elisa Perez de Siles, the councilwoman of the Area of Commerce, Management of the Public Roads and Promotion of Entrepreneurial Activity, on Wednesday, August 10, accompanied by Teresa Porras, the councillor of Festivals, presented the activities developed by the Area for Malaga Fair.

This plan will generate direct economic activity that enables the employment of more than 1,300 people for the duration of the fair. This includes both in the fairgrounds of Cortijo de Torres, and in the city centre.

The recreational area of the fairgrounds will host 96 attractions in the usual location, of which 45 are for adults and 51 are for children. An additional 247 licenses have been processed for the development of other activities typical of the festivities. These include the sale of food and beverages, chocolate, nougat, ice cream, cotton candy, potatoes, wine, waffles, fritters, hamburgers, pizzas or kebabs.

Compared to 2019, an extra 41 licenses have been processed. The economic and employment importance of the Malaga Fair is evident and is especially relevant after the stoppage of the last two years due to the pandemic, which has had a great impact on this sector.

With regard to street vending, the Department of Commerce, Management of Public

Public Roads and Promotion of Business Activity has also granted 35 authorisations for the exercise of this activity at the Fair.

All authorised vendors must be in possession of a card that identifies them as holders and they must have it displayed in a visible place. In addition – except for those who need machines for food processing such as baked potatoes, popcorn, cotton, etc – they are all obliged to carry out their activity with an installation whose design has been previously approved by the City Council, in order to homogenise the aesthetics of the stalls.

The Health and Consumer Service will act in coordination with the Judicial Police Group of the Local Police (GRUPONA) in the official food control actions. Controls will be carried out on the transport of foodstuffs destined for the fairgrounds and inspections of the hygienic-sanitary conditions of the establishments of the centre and the fairgrounds.

This will be carried out in order to prevent adverse health situations and ensure that citizens and visitors enjoy Malaga Fair safely. An action protocol on food hygiene has also been drawn up for the fair’s booths, which is provided to the operators that run the booths so that they are aware of the hygienic and sanitary requirements that must be complied with.

The inspection plan for street vending and fairground vendors will be intensified this year. Establishments will be inspected in person until four in the morning every day.

