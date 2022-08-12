By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 16:19

Is German Health Minister mistaken about his covid vaccination status? Image: Carolina Jaramillo/Shutterstock.com

Karl Lauterbach, Federal Health Minister for Germany showed his covid digital vaccination record on Friday, August 12

A check via CovPassCheck reveals: The last vaccination was in November 2021 which is 271 days ago and is noted as a “booster vaccination”.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach says he has been vaccinated four times and has announced the news on more than one occasion, Berliner Zeitung confirmed on Friday, August 12.

Where did the information come from?

The Minister of Health held his digital vaccination certificate including QR code up to the cameras at a press conference on Friday, August 12, and was officially and extensively filmed and photographed. The minister’s certificate can be seen in many of the photos.

Like millions of other certificates, it can be checked legally with just a few clicks via CovPassCheck.

So just how often has Karl Lauterbach been vaccinated?

CovPassCheck does not show whether the vaccination 271 days ago was the first, second, third or fourth vaccination of the health minister.

However, if Lauterbach’s app does indeed document all vaccinations that have taken place, this would mean that Lauterbach was vaccinated for the fourth time as early as November 2021.

At that time, however, the fourth vaccination was not yet an issue, at least officially.

