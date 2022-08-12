Malaga Fair is back, with seven days of festivities to look forward to

By Chris King • 12 August 2022 • 18:37

Image from Malaga fair August, 14, 2009. Credit: klublu/Shutterstock.com

After a two-year absence, Malaga Fair is back, with seven days of celebrations and festivities for residents and tourists to enjoy.

Malaga Fair will return tonight, Friday, August 12, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. In a change to tradition, this year’s opening speech of the Fair will take place on Saturday 13, instead of the traditional Friday night.

El nuevo espectáculo de luminotecnia congrega esta noche más de 240 drones funcionando a la vez. A las 23:50h habrá un espectáculo luminoso con drones en la plaza de La Malagueta y en playa de Huelin. Este espectáculo está patrocinado por @elcorteingles y @MahouSanMiguel pic.twitter.com/atHgPT8Jak — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 12, 2022

A light show with more than 240 drones will commence at 11:50pm, signalling the start of festivities tonight. It will be the largest concentration of these devices ever seen at one time in Spain. This will take place in the Plaza de La Malagueta and on Huelin beach. The traditional 20-minute fireworks display will follow, with live music subsequently setting the scene for the coming week.

Buenos días. Hoy se celebra el viernes de arranque de la @feria_malaga, que tendrá como único protagonista a los espectáculos pirotécnicos y de luz y sonido. Este año, por primera vez, hay previsto a las 23:50 un espectáculo luminoso con drones. ‘Umiles – Drone light show’ — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 12, 2022

The official start of the Fair will be tomorrow, Saturday, August 13, kicking off seven days of partying in the city, through to Saturday, August 13. Two locations will host the week-long celebrations, in the historic city centre and in the fairgrounds of the Real del Cortijo de Torres.

La cantante @MariaPelaeMusic ofrecerá mañana el pregón de la @feria_malaga 2022. La malagueña será la encargada de inaugurar las fiestas en el Real de Cortijo de Torres a las 21:30 horas, y a continuación se procederá al tradicional encendido del alumbrado artístico de la portada pic.twitter.com/OlYFWgQdC1 — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 12, 2022

There will be around 120 stalls in the fairgrounds, covering a total area of 21,500m². They must close by 6am, or, where appropriate, at 7am on holidays.

An average of 456 and 150 Local and National Police officers per day will operate on the streets, respectively. They have been instructed to pay special attention to the use of sharp objects and will carry out preventive searches both statically and dynamically in the places of access to the celebration of the Fair.

Through a municipal statement, Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga, asked citizens for “individual responsibility to avoid the spread of hoaxes that could cause alarm”, and also demanded that they not travel on public roads bare-chested, among other requests. He also asked people to make use of public transport as many roads will be cut to traffic.

More live performances will take place in the Municipal Auditorium, including concerts by Antonio Carmona, Maria del Monte, India Martinez, and Maka. These last two will be paid concerts, the first time this has happened at the Fair, which instantly sparked criticism.

Both the mayor and Teresa Porras, Councillor for Fiestas, defended this decision by assuring that “some artists do not come if there is no entrance fee”. India Martínez has already performed for free at other fairs.

An increased bus service will operate 25 per cent more transport between the Malaga neighbourhoods and the two nerve centres of the Fair. Tickets will cost €2 compared to €1.70 in 2019. The Malaga Metro has also extended its hours, as reported by malagahoy.es.

