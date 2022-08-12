Neanderthal bone discovered dated between 100,000 and 130,000 years old in Torre Pacheco

By Rocio Flores • 12 August 2022 • 10:05

A Neanderthal bone was discovered in Torre Pacheco. sruilk/Shutterstock.com

AN excavation team in the paleontological site of the Sima de las Palomas del Cabezo Gordo, Torre Pacheco, have found a phalanx bone of a Neanderthal man, dated between 100,000 and 130,000 years ago. The discovery at the Sima de las Palomas site shows the presence of Neanderthal Man during the last interglacial period.

Torre Pacheco´s Councillor for Culture of Torre Pacheco, Raul Lledo and archaeologist Mariano Lopez, scientific coordinator of the excavations, have presented evaluations for the 29th official campaign of Escuela del Campo named Sima de las Palomas del Cabezo Gordo. The campaign began 22 July and concludes Friday, August 12.

The finding of a Neanderthal phalangeal bone in the hand or foot is significant. During summer, the dig has also focused on retrieving the rich layer of animal remains located at the site, including the remains of turtles, rabbits, horses and deer.

Another significant find of this excavation site is the skeletons of two adults and a young boy. The skeletons are that of the extinct species of European fossil man called Neanderthal Man or Homo Neanderthalensis, which was in this area of the southeast peninsular about 50,000 years ago.

One of the female adults was baptised “Paloma” by the team is the most complete Neanderthal skeleton in the whole European Mediterranean coast and has the most complete female pelvis of this human species in the world.

