UPDATE: Popular Lewis Hamilton and F1 fan account ‘CenturionLewis’ reportedly faked death

By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 13:47

Tributes pour in for popular Lewis Hamilton and F1 fan account 'CenturionLewis. 'Image: LiveMedia/Shutterstock.com

IN a shocking twist to a bizarre Twitter saga, the person running the well-supported fan account ‘CenturionLewis’, which was dedicated by Lewis Hamilton and Formula One, is not only reportedly alive and well, but also managed to scam F1 giants Mercedes.

UPDATE 1.47 pm (August 12) – Twitter user CytrusF1 has reportedly outed the man running the CenturionLewis account and apparently exposed him as a fraud.

On Wednesday, August 3, the account announced its own death but this is allegedly not the case as the person running it is believed to be alive and well, working as a hospital porter.

It is alleged that CenturionLewis is a 28-year-old man named Liam living in Ipswich with his two children.

CytrusF1 wrote: “Liam is working as a hospital porter and not as a railroad worker, nor was he involved in the car crash. Liam also doesn’t have terminal cancer – not that we knew what kind of cancer he allegedly had to start with. Liam is, in fact – ALIVE and, most importantly, well.”

Liam is working as a hospital porter and not as a railroad worker, nor was he involved in the car crash. Liam also doesn't have terminal cancer – not that we knew what kind of cancer he allegedly had to start with. Liam is, in fact – ALIVE and, most importantly, well. pic.twitter.com/b53OVuVGL3 — Cytrus 🍋 (@cytrusf1) August 11, 2022

Two days before he had allegedly passed away, the man known as Liam reportedly scored tickets from Mercedes to tour their Brackley factories and then to also watch the 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

‘Liam T’ is also believed to have scammed people out of GoFundMe money after donations were generously made to support his ‘undergoing cancer treatments’.

You can see the whole Twitter post from CytrusF1 here.

People on Twitter have reacted to the news.

“The worst part about this CenturionLewis situation is this has not only taken away the opportunity another fan would’ve had for the visit he did take, but will make it a lot less accessible for terminally ill fans to be given exclusive experiences with f1 teams because of him.”

the worst part about this centurionlewis situation is this has not only taken away the opportunity another fan would’ve had for the visit he did take, but will make it a lot less accessible for terminally ill fans to be given exclusive experiences with f1 teams because of him — ana¹¹ (@aIphatauri) August 11, 2022

“Oh my God! I was telling the story to my sister a few days ago and she commented how old he looked in comparison to Hope. The poor thing I hope she will get the support she needs in all this,” one person wrote.

Oh my God! I was telling the story to my sister a few days ago and she commented how old he looked in comparison to Hope. The poor thing I hope she will get the support she needs in all this. — Dr Cassendo (@nadegeous) August 11, 2022

Another said: “Wow so he lives in Ipswich and works at the hospital! My housemate is a nurse there I may have to ask her if she knows of him 🤔”

Wow so he lives in ipswich and works at the hospital! My housemate is a nurse there I may have to ask her if she knows of him 🤔 — Rich (@richdee22) August 11, 2022

One person apparently saved the F1 tweet, writing: “For anyone wondering here’s that deleted Mercedes post about ‘CenturionLewis’.

for anyone wondering here’s that deleted mercedes post about centurion lewis pic.twitter.com/63MRbMZpKb — Christian Horner ➐ (@ChristianHorn3r) August 12, 2022

“Liam “centurion Lewis” Tozer – The twitter swindler” another wrote.

Liam “centurion Lewis” Tozer – The twitter swindler pic.twitter.com/kOr3dfa9xP — Amin Yamum (@LH_44___) August 11, 2022

While another person wrote: “That Centurion Lewis situation is so unbelievably fucked up man. Imagine faking terminal cancer to just get a visit to an F1 team.”

That Centurion Lewis situation is so unbelievably fucked up man. Imagine faking terminal cancer to just get a visit to an F1 team — Andy 🤠 (@AndyGraham22) August 11, 2022

“Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team when they find out Centurion Lewis is still in the land of the living,” one person wrote.

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team when they find out Centurion Lewis is still in the land of the living pic.twitter.com/B7ghdskXmS — Aunty Lydia (@DiaSir_Lewis) August 11, 2022

ORIGINAL 11.07 pm (August 3) – Tributes flooded social media on Wednesday, August 3 after news that the person behind the popular Lewis Hamilton fan account ‘CenturionLewis’ had passed away.

“Hello everybody Just to let you know, CenturionLewis passed away peacefully this evening after having a sudden decline in his health today, he asked me to update you all, I’m sorry it’s not better news One of the last things he said was everybody needs to spread more love,” a tweet from the account read.

Hello everybody Just to let you know, CenturionLewis passed away peacefully this evening after having a sudden decline in his health today, he asked me to update you all, I’m sorry it’s not better news One of the last things he said was everybody needs to spread more love ❤️ ❤️ — Centurion Lewis 👑 (@CenturionLewis) August 3, 2022

According to past tweets from the account, ‘CenturionLewis’ suffered from cancer.

On March 17, a post read: “My cancer has not reduced but has started to spread around my body, I had emergency radiotherapy treatment and went home and then had multiple severe seizures and now admitted into hospital, potentially surgery to come.”

It appears that before the person died, they managed to fulfil a dream of going to an F1 event with the Mercedes team over the weekend.

Hundreds of tributes poured in following the news.

“Oh no, I’m truly sorry to hear. He was lively just tweeting a few day ago. My condolences to you and his family,” one person wrote.

Oh no, I'm truly sorry to hear. He was lively just tweeting a few day ago. My condolences to you and his family 🙏🏾 — 🇻🇨Mr Lawrence🇬🇧🇬🇩🌸 (@Mr_Lawrence4) August 3, 2022

Another person said: “This is gut-wrenching. I’m so, so sorry. I hope @hope_smit and his whole family know we are thinking of them. He really had such an enormous impact on this community. The best thing we can do to honour him is to be kind and loving.”

This is gut-wrenching. I'm so, so sorry. I hope @hope_smit and his whole family know we are thinking of them. He really had such an enormous impact on this community. The best thing we can do to honor him is to be kind and loving. — Molly | LH44 (@MollyFS44) August 3, 2022

Another person wrote: “So sorry to hear this. I did not know him for any significant amount of time but he was an absolute gem of a human as well as a fierce and loyal supporter of Lewis. TeamLH has lost a good soul. May he rest in peace and spread his love & kindness wherever he may go.”

So sorry to hear this. I did not know him for any significant amount of time but he was an absolute gem of a human as well as a fierce and loyal supporter of Lewis. TeamLH has lost a good soul.

May he rest in peace and spread his love & kindness wherever he may go — Rajas Pandharkar (@PandharkarRajas) August 3, 2022

“@MercedesAMGF1, @LewisHamilton. This was one of your biggest fans, he was always a ray of sunshine to every fan no matter what team or driver you supported. He changed not only my life, but alot of other faves and his respect for Lewis goes above all, rest easy king,” one person wrote.

@MercedesAMGF1 @LewisHamilton This was one of your biggest fans, he was always a ray of sunshine to every fan no matter what team or driver you supported. He changed not only my life, but alot of other faves and his respect for Lewis goes above all, rest easy king🤍👑🕊 https://t.co/x01DnpTRZj — Jenny🐳🚀 (@jennyelricci) August 3, 2022

While another said: “I cannot put into words the sadness I and everyone feel right now. Centurion Lewis was and always will be such an amazing person who fought through the end. He always stayed strong and spread positivity and was Lewis Hamilton’s biggest fan. Rip man.”

I cannot put into words the sadness I and everyone feel right now. Centurion Lewis was and always will be such an amazing person who fought through the end. He always stayed strong and spread positivity and was Lewis Hamilton's biggest fan. Rip man ❤️ https://t.co/uY0GsE3LdM — Harry🖤🐝 (@thymetogo53) August 3, 2022

@naththursfield said: “Hope @LewisHamilton knows how much of a supporter he was… RIP xx”

Hope @LewisHamilton knows how much of a supporter he was… RIP xx — ռath (@naththursfield) August 3, 2022

In the tragic lead-up to their death, the account tweeted: “You’ve all changed my life in countless ways, just remember to be kind because you don’t know what someone is going through “Push your shoulders back, lift your chin up and be proud of who you are” – Sir Lewis Hamilton I love you all so much.”

You’ve all changed my life in countless ways, just remember to be kind because you don’t know what someone is going through “Push your shoulders back, lift your chin up and be proud of who you are” – Sir Lewis Hamilton I love you all so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hU9eDq9swJ — Centurion Lewis 👑 (@CenturionLewis) August 3, 2022

Then: “I love you all.”

I love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eLE0N9EpIm — Centurion Lewis 👑 (@CenturionLewis) August 3, 2022

The news of the popular Twitter personality comes months after the person behind another popular Twitter account died.

Tributes poured in for popular horse racing enthusiast Michael Rafferty, best known by his Twitter handle @AnaglogsDaughtr, which was inspired by his great love for the horse, Anaglogs Daughter.

An outpouring of affection for Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr Rafferty spread across Twitter following news of his death late on Wednesday, June 8.

