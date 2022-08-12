Relleu (Alicante) residents frustrated by lack of accurately-read electricity bills

By Linda Hall • 12 August 2022 • 15:13

RELLEU: Idyllic mountain town, but residents want their electricity bills Photo credit: CC/Rodriguillo

A EURO WEEKLY NEWS reader who lives in the inland Marina Baja town of Relleu contacted the newspaper recently.

He was interested, he said, to read a recent edition’s front page story about Benidorm town hall’s €50 grants to help over-65s pay their electricity bills.

“They’re lucky to get bills in the first place,” he told us, requesting that we did not name him.

“I haven’t had a bill since February and nor have other people living here. We’ve all got smart meters but they can’t be that smart because all they give us now are estimates,” he said.

“And what estimates!” he exclaimed. “A friend of ours who hasn’t even spent five weeks here this year found he had paid a direct debit of €441.”

Totally unaware of what they were being charged, he also told us that he suspected this was going to be a problem for some people.

The company involved is CHC Energia which, according to its web page, has been operating since 2009. It also promises clients that they can consult their bills online although nobody our reader knows has been able to do so, he revealed.

Neither has any of them received anything other than an estimate: “Frustrating isn’t the word for it,” he said.

