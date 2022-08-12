Resident of Coin in Malaga wounded after being hit on the head with an axe by brother-in-law

By Chris King • 12 August 2022 • 4:13

A resident of the Malaga municipality of Coin was wounded after allegedly being hit on the head with an axe by his brother-in-law.

As reported by the Local Police on Thursday, August 11, a man was injured on Saturday, August 6, in the Malaga municipality of Coin after allegedly being hit ‘hard on the head with an axe’ by his brother-in-law. The incident occurred in the La Fuensanta neighbourhood of the town, according to malagahoy.es.

Apparently, the victim was in the middle of a public road when his brother-in-law approached him from behind and hit him with an axe on the head. He also received bruises on other parts of his body in the alleged attack. At the time of the event, the victim was accompanied by his three young children and his wife, who was allegedly also beaten by the aggressor.

Patrols from Coin Local Police were promptly on the scene after being alerted by the Guardia Civil. An ambulance transferred the wounded man to the local health centre.

Around 20 minutes after the incident, a vehicle was found on fire in one of the town’s streets. Specifically, it was a Renault Traffic owned by the victim. The fire brigade was deployed to the location to extinguish the fire while the police had the other vehicles in the vicinity removed in case they also caught fire.

After being discharged from the health centre, the victim spotted a moped driving in the distance, frequently used by his alleged attacker. Local Police officers subsequently attempted to stop the moped but its rider accelerated toward them and tried to run one officer over.

Returning to their home accompanied by police officers for safety, the wife informed them of a marijuana plantation on the terrace. It comprised 18 plants which were duly seized. The woman explained that her brother had forced her to grow the plants, as well as to supply electricity and water for their cultivation.

An investigation is ongoing with the aggressor still at liberty but police sources told Malaga Hoy that he had no prior record. It is thought that the incident was caused by a family dispute.

