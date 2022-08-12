Spain’s Ministry of Health urges people to donate blood this summer

By Rocio Flores • 12 August 2022 • 10:37

Population called to donate blood in summer. ESB Professional/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN´S Ministry of Health has called on people to donate blood, reminding them that donations provide an essential supply of blood to hospitals for multiple treatments and surgery.

The Ministry of Health said that all those who are able to donate should do so at local centres.

Last year, more than one and a half million people between 18 and 65 years of age donated blood in Spain and 15 per cent of them did so for the first time. The donations enabled a total of 1,886,500 transfusions to be carried out and 493,000 sick people to be cared for.

For those donating blood in Andalucia there is an app, APP Dona Sangre providing information about where to donate and the history of donations. The app also sends alerts if a certain blood type is needed in a location.

The Ministry of health thanked all donors who have already given blood recently, or any of its components including plasma, platelets or red blood cells, stressing that this is helping to treat thousands of sick people in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.