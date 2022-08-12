Spain´s Suicide hotline ‘handled more than 34,000 calls in first four months after launch’

By Rocio Flores • 12 August 2022 • 10:12

IN its first four months of operation, Spain´s 024 suicide hotline number handled more than 34,000 calls and nearly 1,500 referrals to the 112 emergency services. There was a total of 585 suicides in progress during those calls, according to the Spanish government.

The suicide hotline launched by the Ministry of Health on May 10 under the slogan ‘Call for Life’, was in high demand from the first days of operation and continues to receive 300 calls daily.

The information released by the Spanish Government shows the vital need for this service in addressing the silent threat of mental health problems and suicide. In Spain, suicide remains one of the leading causes of death and men account for more than 75 per cent of those who take their own lives.

The suicide hotline 024 is operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. It is free, accessible, immediate, confidential and staffed by experts.

The hotline provides support to not only people feeling suicidal, but also their family members. Staff provide a safe space in complex, high-risk situations and intervene when possible.

There are many other risk factors for suicide. In addition to mental health conditions, feelings of hopelessness, impulsive or aggressive tendencies, isolation, a feeling of being cut off from other people and an unwillingness to seek help because of the stigma attached to mental health are some of the biggest risk factors.

The hotline is part of the Mental Health Action Plan 2022-2024, which was approved by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System on May 11 with a budget of €100 million.

The programme joins other initiatives to combat mental health issues in Spain.

