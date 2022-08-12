Affordable luxury: Scandinavian spas and hot tubs from Nordkap Living

By Euro Weekly News Media • 12 August 2022 • 10:44

NORDKAP LIVING: Specialists in Nordic luxury

THERE are loads of great reasons to install a hot tub or spa at your home. From relaxed evenings in with your loved one to a safe space for the kids and grandkids to splash about in, and even a welcome boost to your home´s rental income or property value, a hot tub or spa can transform a home.

But with so many options on the market, from basic inflatables to models ranging in the tens of thousands of Euros, how do you know whether you´re paying for quality or simply paying for a name? This is where Scandinavian specialists Nordkap Living have the answer. From Denmark, these experts in all things aquatic manufacture the majority of their own items, ensuring that the quality is the highest possible while keeping prices affordable for the consumer by cutting out the middlemen distributors.

This means Scandi luxury at surprisingly affordable prices.

Offering everything from eco-friendly fire-heated spas to the most luxurious of hot tubs, Nordkap Living also makes infrared cabins, saunas, and even underwater treadmills for a taste of truly Scandinavian healthy lifestyle.

Better still, because this company has been specialising in these products for years, they are experts in everything from helping you find the perfect one for you, to fitting and maintaining it, making their customer service and after-sales care both personal and highly knowledgeable.

And because they manufacture their products themselves it also means quick delivery to get going with your new spa within days.

With an extremely friendly in-house team speaking English, Danish, Spanish, Swedish and Portuguese, their staff are on hand to give you a personal service as soon as you walk through the door, making sure you find the product to most suit your lifestyle and budget.

So if you´re ready to dive into luxury living at affordable prices, contact Nordkap Living on +34 683 427 904 or visit them at nordkapliving.es.

To see an amazing selection of their stunning products in person with great customer service, visit them in Mijas at C/ Verónica 13, 29651 Mijas, Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.