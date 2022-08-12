By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 0:27
Shots fired: Fans react as The Game takes aim at the Real Slim Shady. Image: hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com
The track called ‘The Black Slim Shady’ sees The Game take aim at Marshall Mathers aka Eminem, even mentioning his daughter Hallie, which most rappers would agree is not a wise move.
In the 10-minute long ‘diss track’, Game mentions 50 Cent, Dr Dre, Eminem, Em’s ‘Bad Meets Evil’ rap partner Royce da 5’9″, his ex-wife Kim and his daughter with lyrics including:
However, many people online were less than impressed by the Compton, California rapper’s diss attempt.
Referencing Machine Gun Kelly’s (MGK) attempt at going after The Real Slim Shady, one person wrote: “If y’all trashed MGK’s Rap Devil track then y’all should trash The Black Slim Shady especially when Rap Devil was actually a better track & came at Eminem harder.”
“The Game claimed he Never bumped Eminem’s albums only for him to mention Eminem’s whole life and use his flow as a supposed diss track then titled it – THE BLACK SLIM SHADY😭😭 Bro that’s a Tribute to Em🤣” another said.
One person said: “My respect for Rapdevil after listening to The Black Slim Shady.”
Low wrote: “The Game is screaming for Eminem’s attention on The Black Slim Shady.”
Another person wrote: “Y’all talk about Rap Devil from machine gun kelly was trash, have you heard The Game’s “Black Slim Shady”? 10 minutes of “oh” “um..” “okay?””
“MGK Rap Devil >>> The Game The Black Slim Shady,” one person wrote with a picture of a disappointed Thierry Henry.
However, a few people praised the effort.
“The Black Slim Shady is actually decent. I like the effort put into it with all the references and Easter eggs. If I was Em, I would look at it as a tribute track. Few clever lines but it sounds like paying homage. I hope he doesn’t respond but the internet will force him to.”
While another person wrote: “The Black Slim Shady by Game is in the Top 10 Diss tracks of All Time”
“Imma say it, Game’s diss track “The Black Slim Shady” is hard as hell. Game is shooting for no logical reason but the entire record is really good. Like, really good,” a third said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
