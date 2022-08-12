By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 0:27

Shots fired: Fans react as The Game takes aim at the Real Slim Shady. Image: hurricanehank/Shutterstock.com

RAP fans have reacted to a diss track aimed at Eminem from former G-Unit stable member The Game.

The track called ‘The Black Slim Shady’ sees The Game take aim at Marshall Mathers aka Eminem, even mentioning his daughter Hallie, which most rappers would agree is not a wise move.

In the 10-minute long ‘diss track’, Game mentions 50 Cent, Dr Dre, Eminem, Em’s ‘Bad Meets Evil’ rap partner Royce da 5’9″, his ex-wife Kim and his daughter with lyrics including:

“Eminem / He used to be like this rap God / Man, me and my brother praised him / Back when I was little, I don’t really like any of his new stuff.”

“And the biggest rapper in Detroit, that award is Sean Don / So uncork the Chardonnay and stick my fork in white wine / I never heard you in a club, I never heard you in a bar / Eleven albums and ten never got played inside of my car.”

“Drop the world on your head with one arm / Dear Slim, Hailie’s with me and she’s unharmed for now (Dad, I’m really scared).”

“The chick on the show wasn’t pickin’ me and Mariah wasn’t pickin’ you / So the cannons is blam-blammin’ and if it jam then I unjam it.”

“Let’s get this sh*t all together, the picture was ripped, I fixed it / But none with me, you, and 50, let’s stitch this sh*t all together / You like it, Slim? / I made it just for you / I even kidnapped Stan’s brother and baited him here for you.”

“Mr. Shady, don’t be shady / Pick that pen up, don’t be lazy / Call up Dre and get that Dre beat / Jump off stage if sh*t get crazy.”

However, many people online were less than impressed by the Compton, California rapper’s diss attempt.

Referencing Machine Gun Kelly’s (MGK) attempt at going after The Real Slim Shady, one person wrote: “If y’all trashed MGK’s Rap Devil track then y’all should trash The Black Slim Shady especially when Rap Devil was actually a better track & came at Eminem harder.”

If y’all trashed MGK’s Rap Devil track then y’all should trash The Black Slim Shady especially when Rap Devil was actually a better track & came at Eminem harder. — 🎙 HiphopSessions (@AllHHSessions) August 11, 2022

“The Game claimed he Never bumped Eminem’s albums only for him to mention Eminem’s whole life and use his flow as a supposed diss track then titled it – THE BLACK SLIM SHADY😭😭 Bro that’s a Tribute to Em🤣” another said.

The Game claimed he Never bumped Eminem's albums only for him to mention Eminem's whole life and use his flow as a supposed diss track then titled it – THE BLACK SLIM SHADY😭😭 Bro that's a Tribute to Em🤣 — MAVE😎 (@MaVeRiCkMiLlErR) August 11, 2022

One person said: “My respect for Rapdevil after listening to The Black Slim Shady.”

My respect for Rapdevil after listening to The Black Slim Shady 📈 — Shady India🇮🇳 (@Shadyind) August 11, 2022

Low wrote: “The Game is screaming for Eminem’s attention on The Black Slim Shady.”

The Game is screaming for Eminem’s attention on The Black Slim Shady — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) August 11, 2022

Another person wrote: “Y’all talk about Rap Devil from machine gun kelly was trash, have you heard The Game’s “Black Slim Shady”? 10 minutes of “oh” “um..” “okay?””

Y’all talk about Rap Devil from machine gun kelly was trash, have you heard The Game’s “Black Slim Shady”? 10 minutes of “oh” “um..” “okay?” — 🍅Smiley Toni w/ the Curls is a MAINSTREAM SELLOUT (@HippyHawking) August 11, 2022

“MGK Rap Devil >>> The Game The Black Slim Shady,” one person wrote with a picture of a disappointed Thierry Henry.

MGK Rap Devil >>> The Game The Black Slim Shady#MusicWithDME pic.twitter.com/yoY5bxSnzE — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) August 11, 2022

However, a few people praised the effort.

“The Black Slim Shady is actually decent. I like the effort put into it with all the references and Easter eggs. If I was Em, I would look at it as a tribute track. Few clever lines but it sounds like paying homage. I hope he doesn’t respond but the internet will force him to.”

“The Black Slim Shady” is actually decent. I like the effort put into it with all the references and Easter eggs. If I was Em, I would look at it as a tribute track. Few clever lines but it sounds like paying homage I hope he doesn’t respond but the internet will force him to — fakePHILOSOPHY (@EST_1389_MAD) August 11, 2022

While another person wrote: “The Black Slim Shady by Game is in the Top 10 Diss tracks of All Time”

“The Black Slim Shady” by Game is in the Top 10 Diss tracks of All Time — Kid Chris 4L (@NPree6) August 11, 2022

“Imma say it, Game’s diss track “The Black Slim Shady” is hard as hell. Game is shooting for no logical reason but the entire record is really good. Like, really good,” a third said.

Imma say it, Game's diss track "The Black Slim Shady" is hard as hell. Game is shooting for no logical reason but the entire record is really good. Like, really good. — . (@CAWBBBB) August 11, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.