WATCH: Turkish bear cub rescued after getting high on hallucinogenic ‘mad’ honey

By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 14:24

Turkish bear cub rescued after getting high on mad honey. Image: Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry/Twitter

A disoriented brown bear cub, believed to have been intoxicated after eating an excessive amount of mad honey, has been rescued in northwestern Turkey’s Duzce province.

Mad honey is produced by bees from a certain type of rhododendron and can have hallucinogenic effects.

The Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry gave an update on the bear on Thursday, August 11, in a post that read: “Our baby brown bear, who is exhausted in Duzce, is in good health, and our teams continue their treatment.”

The Turkish Ministry has given the bear the name of “Balkız” which is a compound word consisting of the words ‘honey’ and ‘girl’.

The Ministry added: “Let’s give a name to our cute “daughter” who ate the dose of honey, let her live by her name.”

Düzce’de bitkin halde bulunan yavru boz ayımızın sağlık durumu iyi, ekiplerimiz tedavisine devam ediyor. @milliparklar Balın dozunu kaçıran sevimli “kızımıza” bir isim verelim, adıyla yaşasın😊 💬 pic.twitter.com/dZsI2FcsIw — T.C. Tarım ve Orman Bakanlığı (@TCTarim) August 11, 2022

The video posted by the Turkish Ministry shows the bear wobbling around as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.

The bear is still with the vet where she was receiving treatment and is likely to be released into the wild in the coming days.

