By Anna Ellis • 12 August 2022 • 13:27

UK government remove 20 foreign criminals on charter flight to Albania. Image: UK Government/Home Office

THE Home Office has deported 20 foreign criminals who committed offences in the UK back to Albania after they received combined prison sentences of more than 46 years.

An individual who overstayed their leave in the UK illegally and two individuals with failed asylum claims were also removed. This included an individual who arrived illegally via a small boat in March, the UK government confirmed on Friday, August 12.

The foreign national offenders removed had received combined prison sentences of more than 46 years and were convicted of crimes including possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and production of a class B drug.

Individuals who returned on this flight to Albania include:

an individual sentenced to six years imprisonment for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession with intent to supply class A drugs

an individual sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession with intent to supply class A drugs

an individual sentenced to over five years imprisonment for conspiring/supplying class B controlled drugs

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “These criminals have violated our laws and our values, and we will stop at nothing to remove those with no right to be here.”

“They are responsible for appalling offences including involvement in the supply of class A drugs, which has a devastating impact on people, their families and our communities.”

“Since 2021, we have removed nearly 1,000 Albanian foreign national offenders, including some who crossed the Channel illegally to come to the UK.”

“The British public should be in no doubt of my determination to make our streets safer by continuing to remove foreign criminals. Our new Nationality and Borders Act will help end the cycle of last-minute claims and appeals that can delay removals.”

