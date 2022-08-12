Ukraine kills another 200 Russian soldiers in latest combat losses update

By Joshua Manning • 12 August 2022 • 8:54

Ukraine destroys eight Russian APCs in latest combat losses update FotograFFF/Shutterstock.com

On Friday, August 12, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

“The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 12. About 43,200 Russian soldiers were liquidated.”

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of August 12. About 43,200 Russian soldiers were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/bWD18vF2Kq — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 12, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 43,200 after another 200 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed three more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1849 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of eight Russian military vehicles, six UAV drones and one artillery systems.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on August 12, as a result of the offensive in the direction of Horlivka – Zaitseve, Russian Forces were partially successful.

Russia also waged offensive battles in the direction of the settlements of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna and Kodema, but was allegedly unsuccessful, and retreated.

After regrouping, Russia resumed the attack on Codema, where the hostilities continue.

Russia also carried out airstrikes near Osokorivka, Andriivka, Blahodatne, Novohryhorivka, and Myrne.

The Russian naval group is reportedly focusing its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance, blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, and attacking military facilities and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

The update follows the Ukraine destroying 14 Russian tanks in the combat losses update published on Thursday, August 11.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.