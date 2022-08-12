BREAKING NEWS: US actress Anne Heche declared brain dead following car crash

By Joshua Manning • 12 August 2022 • 9:19
US actress Anne Heche declared brain dead following car crash DFree/Shutterstock.com
Anne Heche, a US Emmy award winning actress, suffered her accident, which happened in a residential area in Los Angeles, when driving her blue Mini Cooper racing down the road she crashed into a two-storey home in Mar Vista.
Following the incident, her family have said that she is not expected to survive, as she remains in a coma and suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury,” which has now reportedly left her brain dead.
“We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses,” stated the family.
Police have stated that blood tests revealed drugs in the actress’ system, however further testing is needed in order to rule out medication administered by the hospital.
The Emmy award winning actress was known to have had personal difficulties over the years had led a fairly tumultuous life, openly gay she was also involved in a messy divorce from her husband cameraman Coleman “Coley” Laffoon.
She dated the acclaimed US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and has starred in films such as Donnie Brasco, the Psycho remake and Six Days, Seven Nights.
She is survived by two children.
